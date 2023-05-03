Jana the elephant moved to sanctuary from Tennessee zoo

Jana arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An elephant at a zoo in Tennessee has found a new home at an elephant sanctuary, zoo officials announced Tuesday.

WVLT reports Jana the elephant arrived at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee, from the Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday.

“It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure,” Lisa New, Zoo Knoxville president and CEO, said. “She is beloved and we will miss her greatly, but we have honored our commitment to Jana to ensure her wellbeing and care through every stage of her life. We all look forward to watching her continue to thrive under the care of our colleagues at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.”

The zoo hosted a public farewell for the 42-year-old African elephant on April 14 through April 16.

Jana is the first of three elephants at Zoo Knoxville moving to The Elephant Sanctuary.

Jana’s longtime companions Edie, a 39-year-old female, and Tonka, a 45-year-old male, will arrive at the sanctuary in the coming months, according to zoo officials.

Zoo Knoxville representatives said that the move was necessary to ensure that the elephants’ social needs are met as they get older.

Jana’s transition to her new home can be observed via their live-streaming EleCams at www.elephants.com/elecam, and on social media @theelephantsanctuary.

