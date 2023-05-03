House evacuated due to flooding in Sands Township

Flooding in Sands Township
Flooding in Sands Township(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Feather Ridge Road was flooded in a foot of water Tuesday afternoon.

The flooding was so severe that all of the residents of one house at the end of the street had to evacuate.

The basement of the house also flooded, and Sands Township Fire Department, E-M-S, and the Marquette County Road Commission were all on the scene trying to get the water out of the house.

One of the responders on scene said their worry was that the flooding in the house would cause the walls of the house to collapse.

The Michigan State Police explained Tuesday that there is a concern for potential flooding after the snow storm.

