Gwinn community sticks together during storm

Some community members have even paid for rooms to house their neighbors and made sure everyone...
Some community members have even paid for rooms to house their neighbors and made sure everyone had food to eat.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s winter storm caused power outages across the U.P., but Gwinn’s community found a way to help each other through it.

The Model Towne Inn has opened its doors to those without power. They have 18 rooms, all of which were full the past two nights. Some community members have even paid for rooms to house their neighbors and made sure everyone had food to eat.

Model Towne Inn’s owner said this is one example of how the Gwinn community comes together to care for one another.

“Whenever anything happens here the whole community rallies around and supports and does whatever they need to make sure that everybody in our community is okay,” said Kelli Doyen, Model Towne Inn owner. “Our small town has the biggest heart of any big town I’ve ever seen.”

Most citizens are safely back in their homes, but Doyen encourages anyone who still needs a room to contact the inn.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Flood risk rises with spring rain, warmer temps on the way
NWS flood alerts continue until further notice with rain and warming trend on the rise.
Flood risk rises with spring rain, warmer temps on the way
Deer
Michigan DNR awards grants for deer habitats
The roof collapsed on the south side of the building.
Roof of Marquette business collapses, heavy snow possible cause