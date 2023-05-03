Gwinn community sticks together during storm

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s winter storm caused power outages across the U.P., but Gwinn’s community found a way to help each other through it.

The Model Towne Inn has opened its doors to those without power. They have 18 rooms, all of which were full the past two nights. Some community members have even paid for rooms to house their neighbors and made sure everyone had food to eat.

Model Towne Inn’s owner said this is one example of how the Gwinn community comes together to care for one another.

“Whenever anything happens here the whole community rallies around and supports and does whatever they need to make sure that everybody in our community is okay,” said Kelli Doyen, Model Towne Inn owner. “Our small town has the biggest heart of any big town I’ve ever seen.”

Most citizens are safely back in their homes, but Doyen encourages anyone who still needs a room to contact the inn.

