Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb expected to sign with Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the head off the field following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won 20-16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers’ wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign a deal with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

This move puts him back together with his long-time teammate and friend, Aaron Rodgers.

Cobb becomes the fourth ex-Packer to sign with the Jets. Along with joining Rodgers, Cobb will also be reunited with former Packers Allen Lazard, Tim Boyle and Billy Turner.

Cobb has spent most of his career with the Packers. He left in 2019 to play for the Dallas Cowboys and then played for the Houston Texans in 2020. Cobb resigned with the Packers in 2021. Cobb ranks 5th in Packers’ history with 532 career receptions.

WBAY is waiting to learn more details on this expected signing. Stay with WBAY and wbay.com for the latest updates.

