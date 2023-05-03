Flood risk rises with spring rain, warmer temps on the way

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

An upper level disturbance from the Canadian Prairies brushes Upper Michigan with rain showers, isolated thunderstorms towards the weekend. Temperatures however rise undisturbed with warm air ridging over this weekend. High temperatures from the 60s to 70s possible Sunday through early next week.

The flood risk remains in Upper Michigan as the combination of warmer air and rainy episodes could accelerate snowmelt rates in the coming days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers overnight plus patchy fog/frost; northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers; east winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40s Nearshore ... 50s/60 Inland

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with few to scattered rain showers; seasonal temps

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy with few rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, diminishing late; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 70

