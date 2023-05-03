Ex-FBI supervisor accused of encouraging Jan. 6 mob to ‘kill’ police

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6,...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Jared Wise, who was with the FBI For more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon. He has not yet entered a formal plea on the four federal crimes he’s charged with, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement. He allegedly shouted “kill ‘em” multiple times to rioters who were attacking police in front of him.

Prosecutors say Wise was in the Capitol for about 10 minutes, CNN reports. After leaving, he allegedly confronted police officers outside the building and called them Nazis.

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,000 people in the attack on the Capitol. Those include several active or former members of law enforcement.

An ex-Drug Enforcement agent, a former New York Police Department officer and two off-duty police officers from Virginia are among those accused of joining the mob that day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
snow
Winter Storm continues to bring wet snow & strong winds
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Upper Michigan elections.
UP voters face decisions about local school funding on Tuesday’s ballots

Latest News

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
An Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis has been canceled after he was...
7-month-old in allegedly stolen car found safe; Amber Alert canceled
SHF Grants Celebration 2023
Superior Health Foundation awards more than $155,000 in spring grants
FILE - Peter Milatz was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of apprentice...
Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge