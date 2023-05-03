Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday

30 different vendors, from EMS, firefighters, and health professionals will present emergency planning tips.
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an emergency planning fair in Dickinson County looks to keep residents prepared for the worst.

30 different vendors, from EMS, firefighters, and health professionals will present emergency planning tips at the fair. Some other tips that will be presented include how to grow food with other forms of energy and using an aeroponics bay.

“You don’t know, what you don’t know. When you go out and you want to see new things and new ideas, a preparedness fair is a great thing. Kelly Watt did a great job at organizing this. She has put together a variety of different people with a variety of different interests that they are passionate about,” said Gary Newman, event presenter.

The event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at the Kingsford Middle School gym and is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide was a victim of...
Family of Jordan DeMay releases statement following indictment
Jordan DeMay
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘Sextortion’ ring and Jordan DeMay death
Upper Michigan elections.
Results from May 2023 elections in Upper Michigan
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer

Latest News

Munising High Schools mascots statue on display in front of the High School.
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Munising Public Schools Sinking Fund falls short by 24 votes
Calumet Players to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ this week at the Calumet Theatre
Calumet Players to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ this week at the Calumet Theatre
Crystal Theater receives first-ever exterior renovations
Crystal Theater receives first-ever exterior renovations