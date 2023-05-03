Emergency preparedness fair returns to Kingsford Saturday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an emergency planning fair in Dickinson County looks to keep residents prepared for the worst.

30 different vendors, from EMS, firefighters, and health professionals will present emergency planning tips at the fair. Some other tips that will be presented include how to grow food with other forms of energy and using an aeroponics bay.

“You don’t know, what you don’t know. When you go out and you want to see new things and new ideas, a preparedness fair is a great thing. Kelly Watt did a great job at organizing this. She has put together a variety of different people with a variety of different interests that they are passionate about,” said Gary Newman, event presenter.

The event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at the Kingsford Middle School gym and is free to attend.

