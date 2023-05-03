Delta County Board discuss township boundaries and potential annexation

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Board members discussed the possibility of changing boundaries between Escanaba Township and Cornell Township at a board meeting Tuesday night.

This comes as the foster swift legal firm sent a letter to the Delta County Board on behalf of Escanaba Township Tuesday.

The legal firm says it wants written confirmation the county will not entertain this notice at its next meeting on May 16.

The letter says Escanaba Township is prepared to sue Delta County if it approves the notice. If approved, The notice would annex more than 19-thousand acres of Escanaba Township into Cornell Township.

Four of the five Delta County Commissioners say they oppose the notice as written. Steven View and John Malnar say they think commissioner Bob Barron has a conflict of interest. They say it’s because he owns land in Escanaba Township.

Barron is the only commissioner in favor of the notice. He says Escanaba Township wants to keep the land so it can restrict what kind of solar panels are installed there.

“There was a number of land owners, of which I was one, who had contracts potentially for a solar development. Escanaba Township did everything to stop that. To the point where the developer canceled their contracts in late January of last year,” said Barron.

Malnar said, “I really believe there is a huge conflict of interest and personal gain for one commissioner.”

Gladstone Area Public Schools are addressing some questions they have been receiving about the potential annexation.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said that there has been interest in the schools districts boundaries as it pertains to the local township boundaries. Kulbertis contacted the Michigan Department of Education and consulted with school attorneys.

Schools district boundaries in Michigan have been set and established by the State. Since the school district boundaries are in place, a change in a county or township line will not impact the school district lines. The geographical boundaries of the school district can only be changed by official resolution of the board of the school district.

The board plans to review the notice again at its May 16 meeting.

At the meeting, the board also voted unanimously to approve a contract with the Delta Conservation District.

