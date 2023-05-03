Crystal Theater receives first-ever exterior renovations

Managing Director Kristin Underhill said for the first time in the theater’s 96-year-old history, it is receiving exterior renovations.
By Clint McLeod
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic building in Iron County is receiving a face-lift.

The Crystal Theater and Stage Left building have stood in downtown Crystal Falls for 96 years. Managing Director Kristin Underhill said for the first time, the building is receiving exterior renovations.

“We are getting the mortar replaced in between our bricks because they have been falling off our building,” Underhill said.

The theater’s ticket and box office, Stage Left, is in the former Crystal Falls National Bank building. While Underhill said the architecture remains strong, the bricks have begun to chip away.

“Last week, when I came in after the windstorm, I found some bricks on the front of the sidewalk. It is in need of repair,” Underhill said.

The project is expected to cost $60,000. Underhill secured a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council that will cover a third of the cost. She said the remainder of the renovation is covered by donations and the sale of the Costume Closet.

Underhill was told that the face-lift is expected to take only three weeks.

“Given what this entails, I was very surprised,” Underhill said.

Underhill said even though the building is under renovation, the show must go on. She said the theater will continue to offer its scheduled set of events during the renovation.

The theater’s next event will be the Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet, performing this Sunday.

