Calumet Players to present ‘The Miracle Worker’ this week at the Calumet Theatre

By Colin Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Players theater group is preparing for their latest production at the Calumet Theatre, ‘The Miracle Worker’.

The play is based on the autobiography of disability rights advocate and author Helen Keller.

It details how she met and started a lifelong friendship with her teacher, Annie Sullivan.

“When she was an infant, she got ill, and it resulted in her losing her sight and her hearing,” said Director Mike Aubin. “And this is the story of a family struggle with her, and they eventually hire a teacher, Annie Sullivan, from the Perkins School for the Blind to come out and work with her.”

Aubin says he has always wanted to direct a production of the story.

The cast and crew have been working on the play for three months.

“The actors I have, have worked very hard because it is not an easy play,” continued Mike. “And they’ve done a tremendous job to reach the goal, and I think we’re pretty close to being ready to go.”

Aubin’s daughter, Erin, plays Annie Sullivan.

She says taking on a dramatic role like this can be a more difficult experience than playing a character in a lighthearted story.

“In a comedy, when you’re on stage, you have the audience laughing, and you know that you’re doing well, you feel that energy,” added Erin. “When you are in a more serious role, you don’t get that, so you don’t know if they’re enjoying it, because a lot of the time, you get your energy from the audience’s reaction.”

The Miracle Worker will have several showings, starting Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

It will show Friday and Saturday at the same time, with a matinee showing on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $12 dollars for students and seniors.

To purchase tickets for the play, click here.

