A break from the active pattern but flood risk increases

The historic May snowstorm has come to an end. Now, we catch a break from precipitation for a day. Then, the pattern will bring a few small disturbances through the region between Thursday and early next week with chances for scattered showers. During this time warmer air will move in and temperatures will gradually reach above normal. These factors combined with the recent snow dump will cause snowmelt runoff to increase flooding along streams and rivers.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 30s to mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s south

Thursday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Showers west and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Warmer and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Warm with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Morning rain showers and warm

>Highs: Low 60s

