Areas of Miners Beach in Munising to close May 8 for trail reroute

Areas of Miners Beach will close to replace the stair structure and repair part of the trail that was destroyed by a large storm late last Fall.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Miners Beach area will undergo temporary closures and rerouting of the North Country National Scenic Trail at Miners Beach starting May 8, 2023.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, updates will include replacing the stair structure and repairing part of the trail that was destroyed by a large storm late last Fall.

Beachgoers, hikers and vehicles will still have access to the beach. Signs will be placed to mark the reroute and temporary closures.

The eastern parking area of Miners Beach will be closed to non-commercial vehicles, while the west parking area will be open to hikers and beachgoers. Visitors at the west end of the beach will be able to access Lake Superior by way of a smaller stair structure near Miners River.

Approximately 1 mile of the North Country Trail from Miners Beach west to the eastern portion of the beach will be rerouted to prevent hikers and beachgoers from traveling though the construction zone. Hikers traveling through the area will reconnect with the North Country Trail on either end of the beach.

The beach itself will remain open. Construction is anticipated to continue until early July. Check the park website for reopening and the latest updates on Miners Beach.

