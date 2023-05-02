Winter Storm continues to bring wet snow & strong winds

A winter storm will slowly lift east out of the Great Lakes today into tomorrow. Wet slushy snow will continue to fall, especially in the north-central U.P. through the afternoon. This is making travel conditions very difficult. Avoid many back and side roads, which might still not be plowed, factor in extra travel time, and drive cautiously. The other impact is that of the stronger winds. Gusts will still be around 40-45mph and power outages are likely at least through the first half of the day. Winds will gradually weaken tonight. Additional snow amounts will be 1-3″ for most of the west, north, and east. The north central U.P. will range 4-6″ with the higher elevations of Marquette County around 7-9″. High pressure moves in tomorrow giving us a quiet day of weather. Then, a few disturbances will bring chances for light scattered rain showers on Friday into Saturday.

Today: Wet snow and windy

>Highs: Low to mid 30s, upper 30s east

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 30s north, low to mid 40s south and inland

Thursday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Showers west and mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Sunday: Warmer and partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Warm with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

