Viewer question answered: “When is the right time to refinance?”

Realtor Stephanie Jones says there are multiple factors to consider in refinancing a home
Realtor Stephanie Jones says there are multiple factors to consider when refinancing, including how long you intend to stay in your home
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Date the rate, marry the home.” That’s the phrase Realtor Stephanie Jones like to use when talking about refinancing your home.

Jones sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to answer a viewer submitted question: “When is the right time to refinance?”

Watch the interview to learn the factors you should consider before refinancing.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather

Latest News

Upper Michigan elections.
UP voters face decisions about local school funding on Tuesday’s ballots
The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce says these locally owned businesses are integral to Copper...
National Small Business Week encourages Copper Country residents to shop locally
The cruise ship visited the Great Lakes for its inaugural visit last year, and will be...
Ocean Navigator cruise ship to dock in Houghton this summer
Ocean Navigator cruise ship to dock in Houghton this summer
Ocean Navigator cruise ship to dock in Houghton this summer