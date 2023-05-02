Viewer question answered: “When is the right time to refinance?”
Realtor Stephanie Jones says there are multiple factors to consider in refinancing a home
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Date the rate, marry the home.” That’s the phrase Realtor Stephanie Jones like to use when talking about refinancing your home.
Jones sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to answer a viewer submitted question: “When is the right time to refinance?”
Watch the interview to learn the factors you should consider before refinancing.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.