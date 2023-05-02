UP voters face decisions about local school funding on Tuesday’s ballots

Upper Michigan elections.
Upper Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WLUC) - Tuesday is Election Day in some Upper Michigan counties, with bonds, millages and spending proposals on ballots.

Several decisions on ballots involve taxpayer spending for their local schools. Click here for a page of contested races on U.P. ballots. It will be updated with results late Tuesday.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Most voters in Marquette and Alger counties can vote on the MARESA Special Education Millage.

Chassell Township Schools, Menominee Area Schools and NICE Community Schools have operating millage proposals on ballots for voters in their districts.

There are bond proposals for the Iron Mountain, Ironwood and St. Ignace school districts.

Munising Public Schools have a new sinking fund millage proposal on the ballot.

Houghton County also has a road millage renewal on the ballot. There are a handful of other local government proposals on ballots, too.

Click here to see your ballot. You can register at any time up to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office.

