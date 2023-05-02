Sudden snow causes N.I.C.E. Community Schools, Negaunee Public Schools to host virtual classes

Both districts are hoping they can return to school Wednesday.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The snow in Marquette County caused N.I.C.E. Community Schools and the Negaunee public schools to close Monday and again Tuesday.

N.I.C.E. Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said this is their 11th cancellation day of the year, which has caused them to go virtual.

“We also applied for three waiver days because we had a pretty big winter and just several messes because our district is so large geographically,” said DeAugustine. “We are about 700 square miles big and then here we have this weird spring snowstorm and, the state is allowing virtual learning to take place.”

DeAugustine said that the district gets six snow days that can be forgiven. He also said even though they have used multiple snow days they still expect to finish school Friday, June 2.

“We shouldn’t have to extend the school year because we made today’s and yesterday’s virtual learning days,” said DeAugustine. “However, you never know the state can be finicky sometimes to the best of our knowledge by having virtual learning, we will be able to get out on the day we are supposed to.”

Negaunee Public Schools has used nine of their snow days.

One thing that seems also to be an issue this year in both districts is power outages. Negaunee Superintendent Dan Skewis said they use google classroom which can be used with or without the Internet.

“You can do that with your cell phone and as long as you can access assignments off of Google Classroom and be able to finish and turn those assignments in it still counts as a day of attendance because it’s considered two-way communication,” said Skewis. “That two-way communication would also classify or clarify a person being present.”

Skewis said they are also set to finish the school year on time. Both districts are hoping they can return to school Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather

Latest News

Downtown Houghton Placemaking Group asks artists to apply for mural project
Downtown Houghton Placemaking Group asks artists to apply for mural project
The group is looking for an artist who is familiar with the culture and heritage of the western...
Downtown Houghton Placemaking Group asks artists to apply for mural project
Peter White Public Library hosts self-care event for teens
Peter White Public Library hosts self-care event for teens
906 Adventure Bike Club registration opens May 6
906 Adventure Bike Club registration opens May 6
Sudden snow causes N.I.C.E. Community Schools, Negaunee Public Schools to host virtual classes
Sudden snow causes N.I.C.E. Community Schools, Negaunee Public Schools to host virtual classes