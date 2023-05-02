Sudden snow causes N.I.C.E. Community Schools, Negaunee Public Schools to host virtual classes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The snow in Marquette County caused N.I.C.E. Community Schools and the Negaunee public schools to close Monday and again Tuesday.

N.I.C.E. Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said this is their 11th cancellation day of the year, which has caused them to go virtual.

“We also applied for three waiver days because we had a pretty big winter and just several messes because our district is so large geographically,” said DeAugustine. “We are about 700 square miles big and then here we have this weird spring snowstorm and, the state is allowing virtual learning to take place.”

DeAugustine said that the district gets six snow days that can be forgiven. He also said even though they have used multiple snow days they still expect to finish school Friday, June 2.

“We shouldn’t have to extend the school year because we made today’s and yesterday’s virtual learning days,” said DeAugustine. “However, you never know the state can be finicky sometimes to the best of our knowledge by having virtual learning, we will be able to get out on the day we are supposed to.”

Negaunee Public Schools has used nine of their snow days.

One thing that seems also to be an issue this year in both districts is power outages. Negaunee Superintendent Dan Skewis said they use google classroom which can be used with or without the Internet.

“You can do that with your cell phone and as long as you can access assignments off of Google Classroom and be able to finish and turn those assignments in it still counts as a day of attendance because it’s considered two-way communication,” said Skewis. “That two-way communication would also classify or clarify a person being present.”

Skewis said they are also set to finish the school year on time. Both districts are hoping they can return to school Wednesday.

