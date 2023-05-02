Snow dwindles but slippery aftermath remains with major May snowmelt

Low pressure system centered over Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec induces a backspin spread of wet snow and rain/snow mix over Upper Michigan Monday through Tuesday. The moderate and heavy mixture is steered in by gale force winds from the north, gusting over 45 mph near the Lake Superior shore. The combination of heavy snow/mix and blustery winds could create low visibility for travel in addition to the slippery road conditions. Milder air accompanied by few periods of drying add relief later this week, but could lead to possible flooding concerns by the weekend.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

NWS Water Levels: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with dwindling snow showers, lingering patchy freezing drizzle; northerly winds subsiding below 30 mph by morning

>Lows: Mid 20s West / Mid 30s East

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and drier; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 40s Near Lake Superior/50s East

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with few to scattered rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 50s/60

Sunday: Partly cloudy with few rain showers; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.