Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New starting quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Green Bay worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says $13.5 million of the extension is fully guaranteed.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to exercise the fifth year option of Love’s rookie deal, but this extension will count less against the salary cap this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather