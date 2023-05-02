Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New starting quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Green Bay worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says $13.5 million of the extension is fully guaranteed.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to exercise the fifth year option of Love’s rookie deal, but this extension will count less against the salary cap this year.

Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/OfW45KOu9m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023

