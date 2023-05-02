Remembering Gordon Lightfoot: A look back at the folk singer-songwriter’s 1971 concert at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk singer-songwriter known for the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, died Monday at the age of 84.

Lightfoot came to the Upper Peninsula to perform as Northern Michigan University’s Homecoming performer on October 21, 1971.

An article from the NMU Archives shows the excitement for the singer coming to Marquette at the time. Tickets were on sale for the concert for $3.00.

The article states that Gordon Lightfoot was performing about 90 concerts a year accompanied by guitarist Red Shea and bassist, Rich Haynes.

An article published by Northern Michigan University in 1971 about the upcoming Gordon Lightfoot concert. (WLUC)

The musician died at a Toronto hospital and his cause of death was not immediately available.

