Peter White Public Library hosts teen self-care kit building

This month the Community Conversation Your Mind Matters program is going on at Peter White...
This month the Community Conversation Your Mind Matters program is going on at Peter White Library.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library is hosting a build-your-own self-care kit event for teens.

This month, the Community Conversation Your Mind Matters program is going on at Peter White Library. There are programs for children, teens and adults. The self-care kit included free journals, stickers and bath bombs for the teens to enjoy.

Organizers will also be showing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room and giving away the book free while supplies last.

Peter White’s teen services coordinator says it’s important for people to know they’re cared for.

“It’s important for teens to realize that their mental health is really important, and that people care,” said Amanda Pierce, Peter White Public Library teen services coordinator. “It’s really nice that we’re helping the kids. Giving the kids a journal and something to do in showing that your mental health matters, and everybody needs some self-care every once in a while.”

Self-care kits will be available in the Teen Zone Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and during the showing of Perks of Being a Wallflower which will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room of the Library.

