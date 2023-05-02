Mentorship program gives student artists gallery experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery gives high school students the opportunity to grow, practice, and show their craft in a gallery setting.

The Young at Art program pairs a youth artist with one of the gallery’s existing members.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Lily Smentkowski about what this mentorship program means for her and her artwork.

High School junior Lily Smentkowski is the featured Young at Art mentored artist at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist reception for Smentkowski on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

High School junior Lily Smentkowski shows her work at Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

