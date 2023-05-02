Mentorship program gives student artists gallery experience
Meet Lily Smentkowski, the current Young at Art mentored artist at Zero Degrees Gallery
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery gives high school students the opportunity to grow, practice, and show their craft in a gallery setting.
The Young at Art program pairs a youth artist with one of the gallery’s existing members.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Lily Smentkowski about what this mentorship program means for her and her artwork.
Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist reception for Smentkowski on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.
