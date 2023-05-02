Mentorship program gives student artists gallery experience

Meet Lily Smentkowski, the current Young at Art mentored artist at Zero Degrees Gallery
Lily Smentkowski stands in front of her artwork at Zero Degrees Gallery.
Lily Smentkowski stands in front of her artwork at Zero Degrees Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zero Degrees Gallery gives high school students the opportunity to grow, practice, and show their craft in a gallery setting.

The Young at Art program pairs a youth artist with one of the gallery’s existing members.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Lily Smentkowski about what this mentorship program means for her and her artwork.

High School junior Lily Smentkowski is the featured Young at Art mentored artist at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist reception for Smentkowski on Saturday, May 13 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

High School junior Lily Smentkowski shows her work at Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Zero Degrees Gallery is located at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather

Latest News

NMU Archive photo of Gordon Lightfoot performing at Northern Michigan University
Remembering Gordon Lightfoot: A look back at the folk singer-songwriter’s 1971 concert at NMU
Boil advisory for Wakefield remains in effect, City continuing to test water source
Stephanie Jones breaks down the factors to consider
Viewer question answered: “When is the right time to refinance?”
Art by Lily Smentkowski.
Young at Art