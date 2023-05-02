From idea to tangible product: Innovate Marquette SmartZone breeds successful CEOs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula’s growing outdoor innovation, creative, and sustainable tech scene has a strong footing in Marquette. In the last year, Innovate Marquette SmatZone has vetted 107 entrepreneur ideas and served 111 clients, which has retained 139 job opportunities and invested $341K to benefit clients and the regional economy.

A few of these clients include VirsaQuest, which is rethinking outdoor innovation with a new kind of stand-up paddleboard that allows the user to paddle, and then some with multi-purpose and state-of-the-art technology.

Myconaut accelerates problem-solving around the climate and pollution crises by working with fungal and microbiological allies.

Syncurrent works with underserved communities to develop entrepreneurship as an economic engine.

Henry Westlind, Ryan Lacovacci, Dhruv Patel along with Innovate Marquette’s CEO Joe Thiel stop by Upper Michigan today to share more about their individual projects.

But first, stories of the day.

Squirrel loves sprinkles, nothing but net, and teacher appreciation day.

Now, back to VirsaQuest. Westlind explains the function and design of his paddle board in more detail.

With Innovate Marquette SmartZone's help, Henry Westlind is in the process of bringing a totally reimagined paddle board to the market.

MycoNaut founder Ryan Lacovacci says his company is at the tip of the iceberg of a potentially trillion-dollar economy that can resist depression or recession, while cleaning up the toxins we humans leave behind.

With the help of Innovate Marquette SmartZone, MycoNaut is on the precipice of changing the environmental landscape with fungal technology.

And last, but not least, Syncurrent Co-Founder Dhruv Patel says, without Innovate Marquette SmartZone, his company would be moving at a third of the pace.

With the help of Innovate Marquette SmartZone, Syncurrent creates technology to assist entrepreneurs in underserved areas.

You can learn more about Innovate Marquette SmartZone at innovatemarquette.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.