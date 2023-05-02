Escanaba Township could file lawsuit against Delta County Board of Commissioners over proposed annexation

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A law firm representing Escanaba Township sent out a letter Tuesday to the Delta County Board of Commissioners regarding the potential annexation of more than 19,000 acres of Escanaba Township into Cornell Township.

Escanaba Township is asking for written confirmation from the county that it will not be pursuing the proposed boundary alteration at its May 16 meeting or at any other meeting.

This letter comes ahead of a scheduled Delta County Board meeting Tuesday Night.

Escanaba Township says that they received a “Notice of Intended Application to Alter Township Boundaries Escanaba Township and Cornell Township, County of Delta.”

The letter says that the boundary alteration described in the notice would split Escanaba Township in half and annex more than 19,000 acres of Escanaba Township into Cornell Township without a vote of the people.

Escanaba Township says they are prepared to file a lawsuit against the county for injunctive relief and a declaratory judgment if necessary.

The township says they “hope that the county will agree that the proposed boundary alteration cannot properly come before the Board in its current iteration.”

According to the letter, the Notice does not include the names of 20% of the freeholders who are actually residents of the Township.

The Township also says that they have heard from 132 individuals who want their names removed from the Notice because the petition misrepresented the scope of the proposed boundary alteration.

Escanaba Township also said they received signatures of at least 333 people who oppose the proposed boundary alteration, all within the last few weeks.

The Delta County Townships Association notes that “Escanaba Township would lose 3 township board members and 2 planning commission members, 19,000 acres, tax revenue, and revenue sharing. This could possibly dissolve Escanaba Township.”

The association also notes in a letter that Cornell Township would face additional burdens relating to roads, fire coverage, and election responsibilities, and that the Cornell Township Board voted on Sept. 21, 2022, to oppose any annexation between Escanaba and Cornell Township.

The letter ends with the township asking the board to confirm by reply letter that the Delta County Board of Commissioners will not consider this proposed boundary alteration.

Escanaba Township says that “if we are unable to receive that written confirmation, Escanaba Township will be forced to seek a court order enjoining this unlawful action.”

The Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:00 P.M.

