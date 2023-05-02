CDC says blastomycosis is not more prevalent in the spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blastomycosis cases linked to the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill are still rising. Given the U.P.’s continued wintery weather, we asked the Center for Disease Control (CDC) how spring snowfall and melting ice may affect the fungus’ prevalence this year, as well as cases.

Blastomycosis is a disease that is caused by inhaling Blastomyces spores. Blastomyces typically lives in moist soil and decomposing organic matter like leaves and fallen trees.

The CDC says while the U.P. continues to see a wet, wintery spring, it is important to note that blastomycosis cases do not typically rise in the spring. The CDC says that because it typically takes one to three months to develop symptoms, it is hard to pinpoint exactly when Blastomycosis cases are most prevalent.

“In the states that do report blastomycosis, cases seem to occur in all seasons,” said Ian Hennessee, CDC Mycotic Diseases Branch epidemic intelligence service officer. “It’s difficult to trace back and say ‘oh yeah, it’s this one season when people are exposed or people breathe in the spores.’”

According to the CDC, the best way to avoid blastomycosis is by avoiding areas where Blastomyces spores grow or by wearing a NIOSH approved N-95 respirator in those areas.

