Boil advisory for Wakefield remains in effect, City continuing to test water source

Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Wakefield is meeting with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE) Tuesday to discuss long and short term solutions to their water source testing positive for E. Coli.

The City of Wakefield’s samples that were taken on Sunday returned two negative results from distribution points and two positive test results from source water.

Kleiman Pump and Well Drilling will be onsite on Wednesday to conduct enhanced disinfection of the well shaft, casing, and vent pipe.

The Water Boil Advisory includes municipal water customers of the Gogebic Range Water Authority (Bessemer Township, Ironwood Township, and Wakefield Township).

Once there have been negative test results for over two consecutive days, the boil advisory may be lifted. The boil advisory remains in place for the City of Wakefield.

