Bay College unanimously selects Dr. Nerita Hughes as new president

Dr. Nerita Hughes
Dr. Nerita Hughes(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Dr. Nerita Hughes of Minnetonka, MN, was selected unanimously by the Bay College Board of Trustees to become the College’s next president.

According to a press release from the college, Hughes has served as the Interim Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation and the Dean for the School of Business, Careers, Education and Workforce Innovation at North Hennepin Community College.

She holds a Bachelor of Science from National American University, a Masters of Business Administration, and a Doctorate of Education in Leadership, both from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“I am extremely excited to join and lead a student-centric institution that has a continued commitment to equity and belonging,” said Hughes. “Bay College will be the “community’s college” and having the opportunity to lead within a rural community offers what I like to call [radical imagination] for our future.”

Dr. Hughes was among four finalists to visit the Escanaba and Iron Mountain campuses and be interviewed by the Board of Trustees and meet with employees and community members. 

Hughes will assume the office on July 10, 2023.

Board Chair Joy Hopkins said, “The Board of Trustees and I were very impressed by the quality of the candidates who applied for the Bay College presidency. Dr. Nerita Hughes embodies the best qualities in education, workforce development and leadership, and I am delighted to have her lead Bay College in the future. She is an intelligent, dynamic leader, and I believe she is the leader who will continue and expand Bay’s legacy as the community’s college into the future.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather

Latest News

Ore Dock Brewing Co. to host Star Wars Trivia Night
Ore Dock Brewing Co. to host Star Wars Trivia Night
Ryan Lacovacci, Dhruv Patel, Henry Westlind, and Joe Thiel join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth...
From idea to tangible product: Innovate Marquette SmartZone breeds successful CEOs
NMU Archives article about Gordon Lightfoot performance
Remembering Gordon Lightfoot: A look back at the folk singer-songwriter’s 1971 concert at NMU
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers