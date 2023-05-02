906 Adventure Bike Club registration opens May 6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Bike Club registration open this Saturday at noon Eastern time.

Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team director, said this is a chance to get kids out onto the trails with riders they might not know yet. There are Adventure Teams in Iron River, Ironwood, Delta County and Marquette County.

Poquette said this club is for kids ages 5 through 17 that are interested in pushing themselves to be better.

“The emphasis of our program is you versus you, not you against somebody else,” said Poquette. “It’s trying to teach kids to embrace the idea of continuous improvement, day to day improvement. Getting a little bit better and not setting the value of what you’re doing against what someone else is doing.”

Poquette said to be ready right at noon as spots are expected to go quickly. To register, visit the 906 Adventure Team website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.