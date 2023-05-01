Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several power outages are being reported as a winter storm expands across Upper Michigan Monday.

As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.

