Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several power outages are being reported as a winter storm expands across Upper Michigan Monday.
As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.
- Click here to see Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association’s outage map.
- Click here to see Cloverland Electric’s outage map.
- Click here to see Marquette Board of Light and Power’s outage map.
- Click here to see UPPCO’s outage map.
- Click here to see We Energies’ outage map.
- Click here to see Xcel Energy’s outage map.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.