Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County

Power outages
Power outages(KSLA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several power outages are being reported as a winter storm expands across Upper Michigan Monday.

As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.

