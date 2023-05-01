Widespread snow starts May with dry weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Widespread wet and heavy snow starts off the month of May and is expected to linger throughout Monday and parts of Tuesday. Wind gusts could ramp up near 50 mph and create low visibilities at times so be sure to limit your time out on the roads which could be on the slushy side. Conditions are looking to calm down as the week progresses with sunnier skies as we approach Thursday and Friday but could lead to possible flooding concerns by the weekend.

Monday: Widespread wet and heavy snow with windy conditions near 50 mph

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Calmer conditions with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Thursday: Decreasing cloud cover with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Friday: Warming air with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny skies

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny skies

>Highs: 50/60

