UPAWS to hold Empty the Shelters Adoption Event this week

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This week the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is partnering with the Bissel Health Foundation to host an Empty the Shelter Adoption event.

From Monday, May 1 through May 15 any cats 1-year-old, and older can be adopted for a fee of 25 dollars. Also, dogs that are 1-year-old, and older can be adopted for a fee of 50 dollars. UPAWS is open from Noon until 4:00 p.m. eastern time daily.

