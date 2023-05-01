TV6 wins 2022 Station of the Year

NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 is honored to once again be named Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.

Congratulations to our talented and hardworking staff who brought home a record number of trophies at this year’s Michigan Association of Broadcasters awards! The TV6 team won 23 awards in total, including 15 ‘Bests’ and 8 ‘Merits’ along with Station of the Year.

Here is what your TV6 News team was recognized for at the state level:

Weathercast:

BEST- Jennifer Perez

Breaking News Story:

BEST- Jordan DeMay Death Investigation - Kendall Bunch, Vinny La Via

Community Involvement:

BEST- TV6 Community Involvement 2022

Commercial: (SWEEP)

BEST- Upper Hand Brewery Campaign - Nick Terbrack

Merit- Mackinaw City Adventure - Nick Terbrack

Continuing Coverage:

BEST- Baumgartner Goes to Beijing, Returns with Gold

Feature/Use of New Medium:

BEST- Ron the Postman - Cody Boyer

Investigative Story: (SWEEP)

BEST- Investigating the Impact of a Visitors Influx at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore - Elizabeth Peterson

Merit -State of Michigan finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock - Ben Kouchnerkavich, Shannon Konoske

Marketing Materials and Promos: (SWEEP)

BEST- Winter News Image - Bobby Kay

Merit- Steve Asplund’s Last Show - Bobby Kay

Mini Documentary or Series: (SWEEP)

BEST- The Big Picture - Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- Michigan State Police Training Series - Cody Boyer

Newscast:

Merit- TV6 Late News

News Anchor: (SWEEP)

BEST- Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- Pavlina Osta

News Reporter:

BEST- Grace Blair

News Special: (SWEEP)

BEST- Mental Health: Questions and Answers for Upper Michigan - Andrew LaCombe, Shannon Konoske, Elizabeth Peterson, Maggie Duly

Merit- A TV6 Christmas - Don Ryan, Cody Boyer

Photojournalist:

BEST- Caden Meines

Special Interest Programming:

Merit- Upper Michigan Today - Cinco de Mayo - Tia Trudgeon, Elizabeth Peterson

Use of New Media-All Encompassing:

BEST- TV6 News Team (Led by MK DiVirgilio, Catherine Lightfoot)

Use of New Media- Single Subject:

BEST-L’Anse Gas Station Fire - Colin Jackson

Here is a link to all of the Market 4 awards.

