TV6 wins 2022 Station of the Year
The TV6 team won 23 awards in all, including 15 ‘Bests’ and 8 ‘Merits’ along with Station of the Year.
NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 is honored to once again be named Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.
Congratulations to our talented and hardworking staff who brought home a record number of trophies at this year’s Michigan Association of Broadcasters awards! The TV6 team won 23 awards in total, including 15 ‘Bests’ and 8 ‘Merits’ along with Station of the Year.
Here is what your TV6 News team was recognized for at the state level:
Weathercast:
BEST- Jennifer Perez
Breaking News Story:
BEST- Jordan DeMay Death Investigation - Kendall Bunch, Vinny La Via
Community Involvement:
BEST- TV6 Community Involvement 2022
Commercial: (SWEEP)
BEST- Upper Hand Brewery Campaign - Nick Terbrack
Merit- Mackinaw City Adventure - Nick Terbrack
Continuing Coverage:
BEST- Baumgartner Goes to Beijing, Returns with Gold
Feature/Use of New Medium:
BEST- Ron the Postman - Cody Boyer
Investigative Story: (SWEEP)
BEST- Investigating the Impact of a Visitors Influx at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore - Elizabeth Peterson
Merit -State of Michigan finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock - Ben Kouchnerkavich, Shannon Konoske
Marketing Materials and Promos: (SWEEP)
BEST- Winter News Image - Bobby Kay
Merit- Steve Asplund’s Last Show - Bobby Kay
Mini Documentary or Series: (SWEEP)
BEST- The Big Picture - Elizabeth Peterson
Merit- Michigan State Police Training Series - Cody Boyer
Newscast:
Merit- TV6 Late News
News Anchor: (SWEEP)
BEST- Elizabeth Peterson
Merit- Pavlina Osta
News Reporter:
BEST- Grace Blair
News Special: (SWEEP)
BEST- Mental Health: Questions and Answers for Upper Michigan - Andrew LaCombe, Shannon Konoske, Elizabeth Peterson, Maggie Duly
Merit- A TV6 Christmas - Don Ryan, Cody Boyer
Photojournalist:
BEST- Caden Meines
Special Interest Programming:
Merit- Upper Michigan Today - Cinco de Mayo - Tia Trudgeon, Elizabeth Peterson
Use of New Media-All Encompassing:
BEST- TV6 News Team (Led by MK DiVirgilio, Catherine Lightfoot)
Use of New Media- Single Subject:
BEST-L’Anse Gas Station Fire - Colin Jackson
Here is a link to all of the Market 4 awards.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.