Super One Foods hosts wish list drive for UPAWS

You simply buy one of the items while you’re shopping then drop it off in the donation bin on your way out.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks have an opportunity to help animals in need this week.

UPAWS teamed up with Super One Foods to host a wish list drive. Super One stores in Negaunee and Marquette have lists posted inside with items UPAWS needs. Most of the items are supplies like paper towels and garbage bags. You simply buy one of the items while you’re shopping then drop it off in the donation bin on your way out.

UPAWS says it relies heavily on the community to stay up and running.

“We go through a lot of [supplies] to take care of the animals,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “Every bit helps. We rely on the generosity and kindness of our community.”

UPAWS’ wish list drive will continue until May 8. Super One also accepts donations to UPAWS during checkout.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Jake Witt NMU
Jake Witt is NFL bound, drafted by Indianapolis in the 7th round
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather
There were roughly 280 walkers striding through the rain towards their goal.
UP Pink Power: 280 people walk regardless of rain

Latest News

‘It’s not pleasant out there’: May snowstorm creates hazardous road conditions
‘It’s not pleasant out there’: May snowstorm creates hazardous road conditions
Photo of Mocha.
Vets warn pet owners about Blastomycosis this spring and summer
Sharon Bellmore and her late husband, Richard.
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Wife of man who died at Mission Point files lawsuit against Ishpeming facility
Star Wars Trivia Night.
Ore Dock Brewing Co. to host Star Wars Trivia Night