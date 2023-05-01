Super One Foods hosts wish list drive for UPAWS

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks have an opportunity to help animals in need this week.

UPAWS teamed up with Super One Foods to host a wish list drive. Super One stores in Negaunee and Marquette have lists posted inside with items UPAWS needs. Most of the items are supplies like paper towels and garbage bags. You simply buy one of the items while you’re shopping then drop it off in the donation bin on your way out.

UPAWS says it relies heavily on the community to stay up and running.

“We go through a lot of [supplies] to take care of the animals,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “Every bit helps. We rely on the generosity and kindness of our community.”

UPAWS’ wish list drive will continue until May 8. Super One also accepts donations to UPAWS during checkout.

