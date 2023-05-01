Snowy, slushy, wet and windy start to May

NWS alerts in effect as pummeling snow, rain and wind impact Upper Michigan through Tuesday.
NWS alerts in effect as pummeling snow, rain and wind impact Upper Michigan through Tuesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Low pressure system centered over Eastern Ontario/Western Quebec induces a backspin spread of wet snow and rain/snow mix over Upper Michigan Monday through Tuesday. The moderate and heavy mixture is steered in by gale force winds from the north, gusting over 45 mph near the Lake Superior shore. The combination of heavy snow/mix and blustery winds could create low visibility for travel in addition to the slippery road conditions. Milder air accompanied by few periods of drying add relief later this week, but could lead to possible flooding concerns by the weekend.

NWS Winter Storm Safety Tips

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wet snow with rain/snow mix south and east; very windy

>Lows: Upper 20s West / Mid 30s South & East

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers early but then dwindling in the afternoon; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and drier; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers; mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray rain shower; warmer

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain late; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm

>Highs: 60

