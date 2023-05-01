Ore Dock Brewing Co. to host Star Wars Trivia Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - May the Fourth is Star Wars Day.

To celebrate, the Ore Dock Brewing Co. is hosting a Star Wars Trivia Night on Tuesday. Teams or four will face off in six rounds of trivia about the entire Star Wars saga. Winners will receive gift certificates to the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Star Wars memorabilia like action figures. There will also be a prize for the best costume.

Organizers say the event will have something for everyone, from casual fans to die hard Jedis.

“I think the idea of having trivia that speaks to both the casual fan and then also the super nerd that’s really into this stuff – that’s what I think brings communities together,” said Mike Forester, Jedi trivia master.

Star Wars Trivia Night will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.