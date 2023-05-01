NMU Golf Course to open this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may not look like it outside, but golf season is just around the corner.

Northern Michigan University plans to open its golf course this week. The course originally planned to open for play this Wednesday, but Monday’s snowstorm pushed those plans back. Weather permitting, NMU now hopes to open the course this Thursday.

NMU says the course is opening just in time for the golf season.

“As soon as that sun comes out, everyone wants to start playing golf,” said Ben Johnson, NMU Golf Course general manager. “We have a short season as it is, so with a longer winter people are just more so chomping at the bit to get out here and play golf. We’re looking forward to getting open and getting everyone the golf dose that they deserve.”

Folks can check the NMU Golf Course’s social media to ensure the course is open before scheduling a tee time.

