May proclaimed Military Appreciation Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed May as Military Appreciation Month in Michigan, honoring military members and their families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes.

“Michiganders who serve our state and nation in uniform embody our highest values and put their lives on the lines to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “During Military Appreciation Month, let’s recognize and honor the service of our men and women in uniform and the sacrifices their families make every day. Together, we will have their backs, ensuring they have health care, housing, and economic opportunity here in Michigan.”

One of the best ways to show support for the military is to donate to a charity that supports them. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is accepting donations to help support military families with grants funding financial assistance: Military Family Relief Fund Donate Page. Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for veteran members: MVH Donation Page. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) is accepting donations to help connect veterans to the services and benefits they have earned: MVAA Donation Page.

Michigan is committed to making the state the premier choice for military service members, veterans, and their families to live, work, serve and play. In support of this effort, the MVAA helps connect veterans with federal, state, and local benefits and resources they earned for their service. To learn more about employment, healthcare, education, and quality-of-life benefits, veterans can contact the Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET or visit www.michigan.gov/MVAA.

For more information on upcoming ceremonies and activities to honor veterans and military families, please visit the MVAA events calendar at www.michigan.gov/mvaa/events.

View the full proclamation here.

