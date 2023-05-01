Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather

(Terese Ledy)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch, a workforce reduction is in effect for Marquette County, Monday, May 1 due to inclement weather.

All circuit, district, and probate/juvenile hearings, and appointments are canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date, and time. The Marquette County Health Department has also canceled all scheduled appointments. Only essential personnel must report to work.

The Marquette County Courthouse and jail have also curtailed operations. Only the employees on the workforce reduction roster must report to work.

