LoyalTees helps raise money for 4th of July fireworks display

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette business is teaming up with the 4th of July Fireworks Committee.

LoyalTees will work with the committee to raise money for the fireworks display. Starting May 1, you can purchase a uniquely designed t-shirt for $25. All funds from this shirt will go toward the fireworks display.

“We love when we can do brand things and get local businesses’ names out there who want to support the community,” said 4th of July Committee Fundraising Chair Chris Durley. “There’s a lot of businesses that do, and I am thrilled to always work with them. This is where we live, this is where we work, this is where we play and giving back is only going to make that better.”

The T-shirts will be available for two weeks.

They can be purchased at LoyalTees’ storefront on Front St., or you can purchase one online.

