‘It’s not pleasant out there’: May snowstorm creates hazardous road conditions

The storm have caused some trees and powerlines to fall, like here in Ishpeming.
The storm have caused some trees and powerlines to fall, like here in Ishpeming.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Those warm days in early April seem to be a long-forgotten memory, as Marquette County residents deal with another round of wet, heavy snow.

Roads across Marquette County have been covered with a combination of ice and snow, creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Those who are not careful may lose control of their vehicle.

“It’s not pleasant out there to say the least,” said Marquette resident Michael Williams. “It’s pretty messy, but I do see the road crews out there doing the best they can, keeping things clean, especially in town, which is much appreciated.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the sheriff’s office has been responding to road-related incidents throughout Monday morning.

“It’s been very busy,” Zyburt said. “We’ve had a lot of rollovers, we had a semi off the road, an oil truck, there are a lot of accidents. This is probably the worst type of snow that you can drive in because it’s so wet and heavy.”

But road incidents are not the only thing motorists should be watching for. High winds and the weight of the snow have caused some trees and powerlines to fall.

“People have to really watch out for, and be careful of, downed wires,” Zyburt said. “This snow is extremely heavy and if you get an electric wire or something that is down, if you’re not sure, don’t be the one to go and test it. Call 911, let them know, they’ll get the authorities there.”

Click here to stay up to date on weather conditions across the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Jake Witt NMU
Jake Witt is NFL bound, drafted by Indianapolis in the 7th round
Power outages
Winter storm causing power outages in Marquette County
Marquette County under workforce reduction due to inclement weather
There were roughly 280 walkers striding through the rain towards their goal.
UP Pink Power: 280 people walk regardless of rain

Latest News

No Signal
WLUC Marquette transmitter signal down due to icing
The graphic was designed by Lake Superior Press.
LoyalTees helps raise money for 4th of July fireworks display
The 2022 Pierce firetruck will be at the Breitung Township Fire Department’s Quinnesec station.
Breitung Township Fire Department adds brand-new firetruck to its fleet
NWS alerts in effect as pummeling snow, rain and wind impact Upper Michigan through Tuesday.
Snowy, slushy, wet and windy start to May