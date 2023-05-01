‘It’s not pleasant out there’: May snowstorm creates hazardous road conditions

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Those warm days in early April seem to be a long-forgotten memory, as Marquette County residents deal with another round of wet, heavy snow.

Roads across Marquette County have been covered with a combination of ice and snow, creating hazardous conditions for drivers. Those who are not careful may lose control of their vehicle.

“It’s not pleasant out there to say the least,” said Marquette resident Michael Williams. “It’s pretty messy, but I do see the road crews out there doing the best they can, keeping things clean, especially in town, which is much appreciated.”

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the sheriff’s office has been responding to road-related incidents throughout Monday morning.

“It’s been very busy,” Zyburt said. “We’ve had a lot of rollovers, we had a semi off the road, an oil truck, there are a lot of accidents. This is probably the worst type of snow that you can drive in because it’s so wet and heavy.”

But road incidents are not the only thing motorists should be watching for. High winds and the weight of the snow have caused some trees and powerlines to fall.

“People have to really watch out for, and be careful of, downed wires,” Zyburt said. “This snow is extremely heavy and if you get an electric wire or something that is down, if you’re not sure, don’t be the one to go and test it. Call 911, let them know, they’ll get the authorities there.”

