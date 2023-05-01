Gas prices fall 13 cents statewide since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, the state gas price average has continued on a downward trend, dropping 13 cents over the past week.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $3.49 per gallon, which is lower than the national average which now sits at $3.61 per gallon. This is the lowest price in the last 4 weeks as oil prices continue to fall. It is also 3 cents less than this time last month and 53 cents less than this time last year.

In the Upper Peninsula, Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.29 per gallon. Meantime, Mackinac and Chippewa Counties have the highest average at $3.76 per gallon.

