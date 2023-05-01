Breitung Township Fire Department adds brand-new firetruck to its fleet

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County fire department welcomed a brand new 2022 Pierce firetruck to its department. This new truck will be at Breitung Township Fire Department’s Quinnesec station. It replaces a truck that was in service for 40 years.

Ryan Sanders, a Lieutenant at the fire department, says the new truck comes with several important features.

“The biggest thing is this one came with a pump as well. It can pump water and not just drop water,” Sanders said.

The new truck holds about 300 gallons more water than the previous one. It has a hydraulic machine to raise and lower the drop tank. Sanders said the pool tank can now be moved by only two people, instead of six.

Sanders adds the drop tank is about 100 pounds lighter than the old one. He said this truck is more reliable and consistent.

“We want to make sure we get there in a safe manner and hopefully not have to worry about maintenance for a very long time,” Sanders said.

The truck cost Breitung Township about $300,000. Steve Mulka, the Breitung Township Supervisor, said the township board had saved enough money in its general fund to pay for it in full, without having to take out any loans.

“We put anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000 away each year for future fire trucks or capital improvements,” Mulka said.

The township has three fire stations and tries to keep new trucks at each station.

“Part of our equipment replacement program is that each of the stations has one of its trucks new, compared to the rest of our inventory,” Mulka said.

Mulka said it will be another two years before the board looks to replace another truck. Meanwhile, Breitung Township will continue to save money in the general fund for equipment and capital improvements.

