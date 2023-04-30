Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday

The biggest impacts from our winter storm will be heavy snow accumulation and 55 mph wind gusts that could lead to power outages and tree damage. The Monday morning and Monday evening commutes will be particularly impacted by slippery roads.

Here’s the latest on warnings and advisories:

Winter Storm Warning for Ontonagon and Gogebic counties until 2 AM Tuesday

Winter Storm Warning for Iron County from 8 PM this evening until 2 AM Tuesday

Winter Storm Warning for Houghton and Keweenaw counties from 8 PM this evening until 8 AM Tuesday

Winter Storm for Baraga and Marquette counties from 8 PM this evening until 11 AM Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning for Alger County from 8 AM Monday to 11 AM Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory Florence County from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory for Delta and Dickinson counties from 8 AM Monday to 2 AM Tuesday

Total snow accumulations will vary vastly across the area. Let’s try and break this down.

The heaviest amounts of 12-24 inches will be most likely across the higher terrain of Baraga, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw, Marquette and Ontonagon counties. The higher terrain of Baraga and Marquette counties between L’Anse and Negaunee could end up seeing as much as 36 inches.

In Alger County, we’re looking at around 5 inches or so around Munising, increasing to as much as 12 inches as you head to the north and west but decreasing to 1-3 inches as you head east toward Grand Marais.

We’re looking at amounts around 4-8 inches for northern Delta, northern Dickinson and northwest Florence counties, for Iron County the closer you get to Crystal Falls and for areas of Baraga, Marquette and Ontonagon counties the closer you are to Lake Superior.

It will be more like 2-4 inches for much of Florence County and for central Delta and central Dickinson counties.

Amounts will also decrease to the 1-3 inch range for areas of the Keweenaw Peninsula as you get closer to Lake Superior.

In Escanaba and Iron Mountain, you’re looking at an inch or less.

Here’s your full forecast:

Tonight: Rain and snow likely. Windy, with 55 mph gusts possible. Areas of patchy fog.

>Lows: low to mid-30s

Monday: Rain and snow likely. Windy, with 55 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. Windy, with 55 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: Around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 60

