Upper Peninsula Brewing Company hosts interactive events

These are a couple of the signs people at the event made.
These are a couple of the signs people at the event made.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of 28 Marquette County community members had a chance to complete a hands-on project Sunday afternoon.

The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company in Negaunee held a Paint and Pint event.

Participants received a sign and a ticket. They could paint these signs however they wish while enjoying a drink of their choice from the brewery. The owner of Sign Me Up 906, who lead the event, says it was a good way to bring everyone together during a rainy day.

Assistant Brewer Zachary Brooks says Paint and Pint is not the only event held at Upper Peninsula Brewing Company this week.

“Beerio kart is going to be an all-ages event. We have special races for people under 18. [For] people up to 21, we have Beerio Kart races which is a classic drinking game of having to finish your drink before you finish the race. You have to stop because you can’t drink and drive - that’s a very important rule,” Brooks said.

Beerio Kart will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the brewery. For more information about the event visit the Facebook page.

