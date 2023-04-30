Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

The man was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind. (Hawaii News Now)
By Dillon Ancheta and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Police investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Hawaii said they found a large, bloody sword near the suspect when he was located.

Hawaii Island police launched a second-degree murder investigation in Puna on Friday.

Officers said they responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. At the location, officers found a man who appeared to be experiencing a “medical episode.” They said he had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes. Police said they found a large sword covered in blood next to him.

Officials said the man was later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.

While awaiting medical aid, officers said they found a dead woman with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands, in what they said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

Police arrested Howlind on suspicion of murder.

Investigators said Howlind appeared to have ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to their arrival as he began vomiting and went unconscious as he was taken into custody.

Howlind was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said they are working on a search warrant for the home, where the 58-year-old victim and her 37-year-old son resided with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt NMU
Jake Witt is NFL bound, drafted by Indianapolis in the 7th round
Slushy, wet travel through the early days of May with accumulating snow west, rain/mix east.
Impacting rain and snow this weekend as April draws to a close
There were roughly 280 walkers striding through the rain towards their goal.
UP Pink Power: 280 people walk regardless of rain
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Gov. Whitmer announces new acting director of EGLE
Eric Phillips from Escanaba recuperating after blasto infection
Blastomycosis patient from Michigan is recuperating after treatment at Green Bay hospital

Latest News

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw hosts adaptive track and field clinic
Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw hosts adaptive track and field clinic
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Attendees said Adaptive Track and Field Invitational was a blast.
Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw hosts adaptive track and field clinic