Jasper’s Sugar Bush hosts 41st annual Pancake Day

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jasper’s Sugar Bush is celebrating the end of syrup season. To commemorate the end of the season, the syrup company held its 41st annual Pancake Day on Sunday.

For $8, attendees would be able to get a plate of pancakes, sausage and, of course, syrup.

Owner of Jasper’s Sugar Bush Stefanie Klee said this event has been popular since its conception.

“We have people who have been coming here since the beginning,” Klee said. “Now it’s a tradition for families to come here, so we do have repeat families that come, who have been coming here year after year so it’s something that they look forward to.”

Attendees were also able to take a tour of Jasper’s facility to see how the syrup they enjoyed was made.

Employees at Jasper’s Sugar Bush have put a lot of work into making their syrup.

“During our season, it is pretty much a full-time job for us,” Klee said. “Between getting everything tapped and producing, we’re cooking every few days, depending on the weather, so two months out of the year, that’s pretty much all we’re doing.”

Klee said this event is to give back after continuous support from the community.

“It’s just a thank you to the community for supporting our small business and a thank you for being supportive throughout the years,” Klee said. “It’s not an easy business to be in, it’s definitely weather dependent, and we do rely on our customers.”

Pancake Day serves as a reminder to support local businesses so they can serve up syrup for years to come.

