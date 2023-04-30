Jasper’s Sugar Bush hosts 41st annual Pancake Day

Pancake Day marks the end of syrup season.
Pancake Day marks the end of syrup season.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jasper’s Sugar Bush is celebrating the end of syrup season. To commemorate the end of the season, the syrup company held its 41st annual Pancake Day on Sunday.

For $8, attendees would be able to get a plate of pancakes, sausage and, of course, syrup.

Owner of Jasper’s Sugar Bush Stefanie Klee said this event has been popular since its conception.

“We have people who have been coming here since the beginning,” Klee said. “Now it’s a tradition for families to come here, so we do have repeat families that come, who have been coming here year after year so it’s something that they look forward to.”

Attendees were also able to take a tour of Jasper’s facility to see how the syrup they enjoyed was made.

Employees at Jasper’s Sugar Bush have put a lot of work into making their syrup.

“During our season, it is pretty much a full-time job for us,” Klee said. “Between getting everything tapped and producing, we’re cooking every few days, depending on the weather, so two months out of the year, that’s pretty much all we’re doing.”

Klee said this event is to give back after continuous support from the community.

“It’s just a thank you to the community for supporting our small business and a thank you for being supportive throughout the years,” Klee said. “It’s not an easy business to be in, it’s definitely weather dependent, and we do rely on our customers.”

Pancake Day serves as a reminder to support local businesses so they can serve up syrup for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Witt NMU
Jake Witt is NFL bound, drafted by Indianapolis in the 7th round
Slushy, wet travel through the early days of May with accumulating snow west, rain/mix east.
Impacting rain and snow this weekend as April draws to a close
There were roughly 280 walkers striding through the rain towards their goal.
UP Pink Power: 280 people walk regardless of rain
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Gov. Whitmer announces new acting director of EGLE
Eric Phillips from Escanaba recuperating after blasto infection
Blastomycosis patient from Michigan is recuperating after treatment at Green Bay hospital

Latest News

Winter Weather Hazards
Winter storm expands across Upper Michigan through Monday
Winter Storm Update
Winter Storm Update
These are a couple of the signs people at the event made.
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company hosts interactive events
A painter works to bring their creation to life during the tree painting workshop.
Calumet Art Center hosts watercolor tree painting workshop