Hiawatha Wellness hosts Health and Wellness Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 30 vendors gathered at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, as Hiawatha Wellness hosted a Health and Wellness Fair to show the public that holistic treatment is available in Delta County.

President of Hiawatha Wellness Debra Martin said the fair featured organizations that focus on alternative ways of health.

“What’s going on is a holistic fair for people to learn more about what we have to offer in our community like reiki sessions, yoga, herbal remedies, crystals, it’s all here,” Martin said.

This was the first time Hiawatha Wellness hosted this fair. The event went from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin wants people to know that there are services available in Delta County.

“We even have a postpartum doula here,” Martin said. “We have so many things, they can come down and talk to the people and get questions answered and ask questions, and they don’t have to feel like: ‘Oh I would never ask anyone that question.’ No, you come, and you ask someone that question and we’ll help, we’ll get you an answer.”

Postpartum Doula with Great North Postpartum Services Neena Brunngraeber said there has been a positive response to her booth.

“I think that a lot of people are seeing or know that there is a need for this,” Brunngraeber said. “And, that it wasn’t there for them and how opening and fulfilling it is to see that it is being offered and that there is somebody that is standing up and saying that they’re there and can be there for mothers.”

But it wasn’t just people receiving holistic treatment on Saturday, D & D Dog Dynamics was offering free dog massages for pets.

“At D & D, we’re all about dogs, all about the wellness of dogs, and for this event, all about the holistic view of health and management and treating yourself good,” Manager Kristin Bourdeau said.

Martin said she would like to bring this event back in the future.

Click here to learn more about Great North Postpartum Services.

Click here to learn more about Hiawatha Wellness.

Click here to learn more about D & D Dog Dynamics

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.