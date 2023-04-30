Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw hosts adaptive track and field clinic

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw (ELK) hosted its first ever adaptive track and field invitational.

This clinic took place at Houghton High School, and it was for people of all ages. The University of Michigan’s adaptive track team came from Ann Arbor to help train and encourage individuals with disabilities. This clinic also had professional adaptive track athletes helping out and teaching attendees the nuances of adaptive sports.

Organizers said attendees got to race a 100, 200 and 400 meter race and try other track activities. ELK Director Monica Aho said high schools in Michigan will now be adding adaptive sports.

“Michigan is only one of 14 states that has not had provisions to include adaptive athletes, so we’ve got this two-year pilot program after a lot of lobbying and this is the second year of the pilot program,” said Aho. “We just want to make sure that students are prepared to join their team and that they feel supported because it benefits everyone.”

Organizers also said programs like these are great because, now, every high school student will be able to play sports for their schools’ teams.

