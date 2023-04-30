Calumet Art Center hosts watercolor tree painting workshop

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of amateur artists had a chance to learn a new skill at a workshop in Calumet.

The Calumet Art Center hosted a tree watercolor workshop. Local artist Donna Lenard led the event. Attendees added their own touch to their canvas.

Lenard says she chose to focus on trees because it teaches several skills.

“The shapes and can also give an attitude to your painting,” Lenard said. “You can make a tree look happy; you can make a tree look sad. Sometimes even the dead things that are out there can make a very interesting and mysterious painting. It is nature so it is a good feeling, I try to put a little bit of nature in every painting I do.”

Lenard is hosting another workshop about watercolor bookmark making on May 6 at the Village Gift Store in L’anse. To sign up for the event or to learn more you can visit Lenard’s Facebook page.

