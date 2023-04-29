UP Pink Power: 280 people walk regardless of rain

ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power hosted its annual 17-mile fundraising walk from Gary’s Knotty Pine in Arnold to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

There were roughly 280 walkers striding through the rain toward their goal.

U.P. Pink Power, a small group of women and volunteers, feel the pull to “pay it forward”. All money raised during this walk will go to help those in the Upper Peninsula who might need help - no matter the need.

U.P. Pink Power committee member said the most impactful part is seeing the support of the community.

“Everybody coming together for a mutual cause,” said Dawn Lambert, UP Pink Power committee member. “They’re all here to support U.P. Pink Power and what we do, and they believe in what we do and what we help people with. I think that’s amazing.”

A combination of pledges and shirt sales raised $38,000.

