Superiorland Ski Club hosts bike and kayak gear swap

People brought in their unwanted items, and other people can buy them.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor aficionados from around the community came together to swap their bikes, kayaks and gear.

The annual bike and kayak swap with Superiorland Ski Club took place at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. People brought in their unwanted items, and other people can buy them.

Superiorland Ski Club president said it’s a way to earn money for their programs and get people excited for summer.

“It brings out the community. We’re all getting excited to get out on the trails and ride,” said Jeni Kilpela, Superiorland Ski Club president. “This is a great way to just catch up, we haven’t seen each other since last season, talk about bikes and get excited to be active and get outdoors again.”

Proceeds from the swap went to the Superiorland Ski Club Youth Programs. They do an elementary program, a middle school program and a high school program. Last year they taught 144 kids ages ranging from five to 18 how to Nordic ski.

